Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $235.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.20.

WAT opened at $222.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.47. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth $103,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

