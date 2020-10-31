Wells Fargo & Company Raises Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $24.00

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wendys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Wendys by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 168,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,172 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Wendys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 513,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $960,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

