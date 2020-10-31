Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

NYSE:WELL opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $91.47.

Get Welltower alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Bank of America boosted their target price on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.