Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.
NYSE:WELL opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $91.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
