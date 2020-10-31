Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%.

WELL stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $91.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

