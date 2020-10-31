Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.02 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.73.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

