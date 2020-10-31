Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Raised to $54.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Barclays raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 33.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.