WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for WesBanco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,381,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,670,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in WesBanco by 26.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.