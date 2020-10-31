WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in October

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of WFAFY opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20.
WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile
