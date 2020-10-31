WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in October

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the September 30th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WFAFY opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

