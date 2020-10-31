West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

West Bancorporation has raised its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $16.59 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $273.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTBA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

