West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%.
Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $273.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.93.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.
About West Bancorporation
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
