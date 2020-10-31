West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $273.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTBA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

