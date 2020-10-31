West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) PT Raised to C$90.00 at Raymond James

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$82.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

WFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$85.00.

TSE WFT opened at C$61.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.08.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

