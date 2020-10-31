Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 116.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

