Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Western Digital updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.40-0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

