WEX (NYSE:WEX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

NYSE:WEX opened at $126.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.86. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.59.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

