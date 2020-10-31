WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WEX (NYSE:WEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.95 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

Get WEX alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, 140166 decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.59.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.