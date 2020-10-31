Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WY. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

In related news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

