Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

