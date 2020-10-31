William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered William Hill from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised William Hill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered William Hill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WIMHY opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. William Hill has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

