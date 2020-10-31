Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $182.48 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average is $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.64.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

