Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.31.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 71.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $26,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $596,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

