World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $36.36 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $67.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

