World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.59 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $36.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $67.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

Several analysts have commented on WWE shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

