Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $5.17 on Friday. Wrap Technologies has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

In other news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $697,810.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $153,300.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

