Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Short Interest Update

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WYND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $32.63 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth about $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

