Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.

NYSE:WYND opened at $32.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $53.13.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.