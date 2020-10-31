Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.

WYND opened at $32.63 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

