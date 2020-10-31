Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.
WYND opened at $32.63 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.
In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
About Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.
