Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

WYND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.