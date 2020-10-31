Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

WH opened at $46.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $94,474.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

