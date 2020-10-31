Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wynn Macau Ltd (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wynn Macau from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Wynn Macau from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered Wynn Macau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Macau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of WYNMF stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.62. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Macau resort features approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space offering 24-hour gaming and various games, including private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 hotel towers with 1,008 rooms and suites; 8 casual and fine dining restaurants; and recreation and leisure facilities, such as 2 health clubs and spas, a salon, and a pool.

