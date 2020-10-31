Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,239 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,526,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $784,153,000 after acquiring an additional 237,074 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter worth $64,368,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 26.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,514 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 116,966 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth $36,539,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,687 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $33,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.73. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.