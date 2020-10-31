Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) (CVE:XND)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.17. Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $851,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Xander Resources Inc. (XND.V) Company Profile (CVE:XND)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville West Property that comprises 80 claims located in Quebec; and the Senneville East Property comprising 62 claims located in Quebec.

