Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.41.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.