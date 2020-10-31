Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $70.03 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $74.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

