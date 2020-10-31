Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. M Partners cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.50 price target on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.63.

Shares of XBC opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.80.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xebec Adsorption news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,233,000.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

