Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. M Partners cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.50 price target on Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.63.
Shares of XBC opened at C$5.15 on Wednesday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.80.
In other Xebec Adsorption news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,233,000.
About Xebec Adsorption
Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.
