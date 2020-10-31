Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.58.

NYSE:XHR opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

