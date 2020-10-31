Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,073 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $2,002,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 226,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after buying an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Xilinx by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 74,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $118.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $130.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

