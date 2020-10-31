Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN XTNT opened at $1.16 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

