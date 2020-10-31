Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:YFGSF opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

