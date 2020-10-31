Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Sells $328,500.00 in Stock

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hollie Sammons Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of Yeti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $1,186,189.90.

On Monday, August 17th, Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of Yeti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $763,348.90.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. Yeti Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $55.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Yeti in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 34.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 50.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yeti by 50.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,406,000 after buying an additional 231,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Yeti by 1,192.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 327,784 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

