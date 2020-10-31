YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits Market Capitalization of $756,216.89

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $756,216.89 and approximately $62,381.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00081124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00206161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.01198080 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

