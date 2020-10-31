Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 53.7% in October

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of YTEN stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $18.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%. Analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.
