Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $100.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $93.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

