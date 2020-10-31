Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

