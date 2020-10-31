Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%.

YUMC opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

