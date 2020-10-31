Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Issues Earnings Results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%.
YUMC opened at $53.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 12.77%.
In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Yum China Company Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.
