Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Trading Up 14.8%

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s share price was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 312,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 738,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 605.09% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

