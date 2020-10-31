Zacks: Brokerages Expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) to post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BrightSphere Investment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. BrightSphere Investment Group posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BrightSphere Investment Group.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Bank of America raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BSIG opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.