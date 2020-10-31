Zacks: Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.10 Million

Brokerages expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $136.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.80 million and the lowest is $125.10 million. Duluth reported sales of $119.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $665.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $672.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $709.93 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $729.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $137.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.73 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Duluth by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Duluth by 343.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 6.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Duluth by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $451.79 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Duluth has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

