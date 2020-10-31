Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

APTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.84.

APTO opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $389.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 950,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 291,841 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,941,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,733,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,062,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 308,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

