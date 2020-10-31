Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of BZLFY opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.85.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

