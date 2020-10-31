Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) to Sell

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

HPP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 163,492 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 204.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 114,594 shares in the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

